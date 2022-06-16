News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Tornadoes confirmed with severe storms on Wednesday

Storm survey teams from the National Weather Service have determined tornadoes struck in parts of Wisconsin
June is the most active month on average for tornadoes in Wisconsin since 1950.
June is the most active month on average for tornadoes in Wisconsin since 1950.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Strong to severe storms impacted North Central Wisconsin on June 15th and other parts of the Badger State. Portions of Central Wisconsin experienced two rounds of severe storms, first from 3:30 am to 5:00 am, and then again from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

So far, the National Weather Service has confirmed that tornadoes impacted southern Juneau County and northeastern Outagamie Counties Wednesday afternoon into the early evening. These storms were sparked by a strong cold front that rolled across the state from west to east.

An EF-1 Tornado struck in northern Outagamie County.
An EF-1 Tornado struck in northern Outagamie County.(WSAW)

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has determined that an EF-1 tornado struck near Seymour in Outagamie County around 6:15 pm. Since this was preliminary data, additional details including the max winds, distance covered, and time on the ground will be available in the near future. In addition, a likely tornado was reported in southeast Shawano County in Navarino.

An EF-1 tornado impacted southern Juneau County near Mauston.
An EF-1 tornado impacted southern Juneau County near Mauston.(WSAW)

In southern Juneau County, near Mauston, an EF-1 tornado with max winds of 90 mph, was confirmed to have occurred by the National Weather Service in La Crosse. This twister originated just before 4:45 pm. The tornado traveled for 8.4 miles in 9 minutes and was as large as one and a half football fields.

So far this year in Wisconsin there have been at least 9 confirmed tornadoes. The average in a typical year is 23. June is the most active month on average for tornadoes to occur in Wisconsin, with over 420 taking place since 1950.

So far there have been 9 confirmed tornadoes in Wisconsin in 2022.
So far there have been 9 confirmed tornadoes in Wisconsin in 2022.(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon Co. dive team searching for a person in the water.
Crews recover body in Wisconsin River in Wausau
Damage from tree on 10th Avenue in Wausau on June 15
60 mph winds cause damage, power outages in Wausau area
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Weather-Showers and storms ending tonight, breezy and less muggy on Thursday
House in Wausau is damaged from Monday morning's storm.
Storm causes severe damage in Wausau
1 dead, 1 arrested in Arbor Vitae pedestrian crash

Latest News

Feeling like summer this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Brisk winds subsiding, dry weather leading into Father’s Day weekend
Breezy and still warm Thursday afternoon. A stretch of dry and pleasant weather on tap for the...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Forecast - Breezy and Less Humid Thursday
First Alert Forecast - Breezy and Less Humid Thursday
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Weather-Showers and storms ending tonight, breezy and less muggy on Thursday