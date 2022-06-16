Tornadoes confirmed with severe storms on Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Strong to severe storms impacted North Central Wisconsin on June 15th and other parts of the Badger State. Portions of Central Wisconsin experienced two rounds of severe storms, first from 3:30 am to 5:00 am, and then again from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

So far, the National Weather Service has confirmed that tornadoes impacted southern Juneau County and northeastern Outagamie Counties Wednesday afternoon into the early evening. These storms were sparked by a strong cold front that rolled across the state from west to east.

An EF-1 Tornado struck in northern Outagamie County. (WSAW)

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has determined that an EF-1 tornado struck near Seymour in Outagamie County around 6:15 pm. Since this was preliminary data, additional details including the max winds, distance covered, and time on the ground will be available in the near future. In addition, a likely tornado was reported in southeast Shawano County in Navarino.

An EF-1 tornado impacted southern Juneau County near Mauston. (WSAW)

In southern Juneau County, near Mauston, an EF-1 tornado with max winds of 90 mph, was confirmed to have occurred by the National Weather Service in La Crosse. This twister originated just before 4:45 pm. The tornado traveled for 8.4 miles in 9 minutes and was as large as one and a half football fields.

So far this year in Wisconsin there have been at least 9 confirmed tornadoes. The average in a typical year is 23. June is the most active month on average for tornadoes to occur in Wisconsin, with over 420 taking place since 1950.

So far there have been 9 confirmed tornadoes in Wisconsin in 2022. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.