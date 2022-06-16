Tornadoes confirmed with severe storms on Wednesday
Storm survey teams from the National Weather Service have determined tornadoes struck in parts of Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Strong to severe storms impacted North Central Wisconsin on June 15th and other parts of the Badger State. Portions of Central Wisconsin experienced two rounds of severe storms, first from 3:30 am to 5:00 am, and then again from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm on Wednesday.
So far, the National Weather Service has confirmed that tornadoes impacted southern Juneau County and northeastern Outagamie Counties Wednesday afternoon into the early evening. These storms were sparked by a strong cold front that rolled across the state from west to east.
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has determined that an EF-1 tornado struck near Seymour in Outagamie County around 6:15 pm. Since this was preliminary data, additional details including the max winds, distance covered, and time on the ground will be available in the near future. In addition, a likely tornado was reported in southeast Shawano County in Navarino.
In southern Juneau County, near Mauston, an EF-1 tornado with max winds of 90 mph, was confirmed to have occurred by the National Weather Service in La Crosse. This twister originated just before 4:45 pm. The tornado traveled for 8.4 miles in 9 minutes and was as large as one and a half football fields.
So far this year in Wisconsin there have been at least 9 confirmed tornadoes. The average in a typical year is 23. June is the most active month on average for tornadoes to occur in Wisconsin, with over 420 taking place since 1950.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.