Schofield fire department returns to scene of house fire

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Schofield Fire Department spent part of Thursday morning at the scene of a house fire after it rekindled.

The fire originally happened Tuesday at a home on the 100 block of Erdman Street.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, crews returned to the scene to put out hot spots. First responders said it is not uncommon for a fire to rekindle.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

