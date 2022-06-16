Schofield fire department returns to scene of house fire
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Schofield Fire Department spent part of Thursday morning at the scene of a house fire after it rekindled.
The fire originally happened Tuesday at a home on the 100 block of Erdman Street.
Around 7 a.m. Thursday, crews returned to the scene to put out hot spots. First responders said it is not uncommon for a fire to rekindle.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
