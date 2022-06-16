News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Mosinee baseball falls in state semifinals

Despite a grand slam from Trevor Garski, the Indians lose to Jefferson 6-5.
Mosinee lost to Jefferson 6-5 Thursday morning.
Mosinee lost to Jefferson 6-5 Thursday morning.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig and Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WSAW) - Having to sit through an extra night’s sleep for their turn at the plate, Mosinee entered Thursday ready for their state semifinal match-up against Jefferson. The one-seeded Indians battled the four-seeded Eagles Thursday morning for a spot in the D2 state championship game.

The game was moved to Nienhaus Field after the game was postponed Wednesday night. However, both teams came out ready for the contest. Trevor Garski struck the first big blow for Mosinee. His grand slam gave Mosinee an early lead. The Indians scored five total in the first five innings.

However, Jefferson fought back to add three runs. Then, trailing by a pair in the fifth, Luis Serrano hit a two-run blast to even the game at 5-5. They’d finally take the lead in the sixth. A fielder’s choice off the bat of Aiden Kammers gave the Eagles their first lead of the game.

Mosinee managed to get a runner to third base in the seventh inning, but a diving grab by Evan Nietzel ended the game, giving Jefferson the win and sending the one seed home early.

“It hurts a lot,” said sophomore Keagan Jirschele. “I love these guys so much fun to play with. I really enjoyed playing with these guys.”

“We had to handle adversity and I think we did that,” said Garski. “We woke up and drank a lot of coffee this morning…I just wish we could play again.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon Co. dive team searching for a person in the water.
Crews recover body in Wisconsin River in Wausau
Damage from tree on 10th Avenue in Wausau on June 15
60 mph winds cause damage, power outages in Wausau area
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Weather-Showers and storms ending tonight, breezy and less muggy on Thursday
House in Wausau is damaged from Monday morning's storm.
Storm causes severe damage in Wausau
1 dead, 1 arrested in Arbor Vitae pedestrian crash

Latest News

High School Sports 6/15/2022
High School Sports 6/15/2022
Columbus Catholic fell to Bangor 9-8 Wednesday.
Columbus Catholic and Amherst baseball have seasons end at state
Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast: State Soccer Bound
Badgers to play men’s, women’s basketball doubleheader at American Family Field