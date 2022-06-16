Mosinee baseball falls in state semifinals

APPLETON, Wis. (WSAW) - Having to sit through an extra night’s sleep for their turn at the plate, Mosinee entered Thursday ready for their state semifinal match-up against Jefferson. The one-seeded Indians battled the four-seeded Eagles Thursday morning for a spot in the D2 state championship game.

The game was moved to Nienhaus Field after the game was postponed Wednesday night. However, both teams came out ready for the contest. Trevor Garski struck the first big blow for Mosinee. His grand slam gave Mosinee an early lead. The Indians scored five total in the first five innings.

However, Jefferson fought back to add three runs. Then, trailing by a pair in the fifth, Luis Serrano hit a two-run blast to even the game at 5-5. They’d finally take the lead in the sixth. A fielder’s choice off the bat of Aiden Kammers gave the Eagles their first lead of the game.

Mosinee managed to get a runner to third base in the seventh inning, but a diving grab by Evan Nietzel ended the game, giving Jefferson the win and sending the one seed home early.

“It hurts a lot,” said sophomore Keagan Jirschele. “I love these guys so much fun to play with. I really enjoyed playing with these guys.”

“We had to handle adversity and I think we did that,” said Garski. “We woke up and drank a lot of coffee this morning…I just wish we could play again.”

