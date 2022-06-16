News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

More than 2,200 without power in Portage County; about 36,000 in WPS service area

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The five electric companies that service homes and businesses in Portage County are reporting more than 2,200 customers are without service as of Thursday morning.

As of 9:30 a.m., Adams-Columbia Electric reported 22 customers without power. Alliant Energy is working to restore power to 35 customers and Wisconsin Public Service is investigating outages to more than 2,200 customers.

Click here to view the latest outages in Portage County.

In the Wisconsin Public Service service area, more than 36,000 remained without power. Click here to view the WPS outage map.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon Co. dive team searching for a person in the water.
Crews recover body in Wisconsin River in Wausau
Damage from tree on 10th Avenue in Wausau on June 15
60 mph winds cause damage, power outages in Wausau area
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Weather-Showers and storms ending tonight, breezy and less muggy on Thursday
House in Wausau is damaged from Monday morning's storm.
Storm causes severe damage in Wausau
Fire departments respond to fire for several hours in the town of Belmont on Monday.
UPDATE: No injuries reported after food plant fire

Latest News

Kolton Ouellette dies unexpectedly at age 10
DA: Homicide charges now considered for man convicted in 2013 child abuse case
212 Fitness, Stevens Point gym
Your Town Stevens Point: Gym launches workout program for people of all abilities
Artists wanted for new murals in Your Town Stevens Point
Artists wanted for new murals in Your Town Stevens Point
Fire rekindles at home in Schofield on June 16
Schofield fire department returns to scene of house fire