More than 2,200 without power in Portage County; about 36,000 in WPS service area

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The five electric companies that service homes and businesses in Portage County are reporting more than 2,200 customers are without service as of Thursday morning.

As of 9:30 a.m., Adams-Columbia Electric reported 22 customers without power. Alliant Energy is working to restore power to 35 customers and Wisconsin Public Service is investigating outages to more than 2,200 customers.

Click here to view the latest outages in Portage County.

In the Wisconsin Public Service service area, more than 36,000 remained without power. Click here to view the WPS outage map.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.