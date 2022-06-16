News and First Alert Weather App
Mauston community comes together after storms

Roman Castle Italian Grill's roof tore off Wednesday during storms in Mauston.
By Elizabeth Wadas and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members in Mauston wasted no time in offering a lending hand to storm clean-up Wednesday night.

Natasha Hamm and other community members helped pick up scraps at Roman Castle Italian Grill & Bar’s restaurant after its roof ripped off during the storm.

“They’ve been here for god knows how long it means a lot to everybody,” said Hamm. “It’s basically almost a landmark.”

Juneau County Emergency Management said that no one was hurt in that area during the storm after that roof was torn off. Trees in the area and construction cones are strewn about in the area, as there was construction going on.

Mile Bluff Medical Center after June 15 storms in Mauston.
On the other side of town at Mile Bluff Medical Center, the building suffered minor damage and some cars in the parking lot had windows blown out. Trees in the area also appeared to be cracked. The hospital told NBC15 that staff and patients inside sheltered safety and there are no reports of any injuries. Power crews worked through the night to get full power restored.

In a Thursday morning update, the medical center indicated it was fully operational again. The only issue it reported was the elevator in the clinic’s entryway is out of order. Anyone not able to use the stairs is asked to use the secondary one.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as our teams continue to work through the cleanup and repairs caused by yesterday’s storms,” Mile Bluff wrote in a Facebook post.

Community members said that while the damage was minor, the community is taking time to heal too.

“It’s just upsetting and it just hits home a lot,” Hamm said.

