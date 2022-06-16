News and First Alert Weather App
Man that jumped from hotel window facing federal charges for meth possession

Lawrence Lavergne
Lawrence Lavergne(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A man that leaped from a second-story window at a Rothschild hotel during a drug investigation is now facing federal charges.

Lawrence Lavergne, 40, of Rothschild is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The incident happened in February.

Investigators said the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force followed up on a tip Lavergne was in possession of a large amount of meth and was staying in a room at the Stoney Creek Hotel. Authorities obtained a search warrant and attempted to make contact with Lavergne. Authorities said he attempted to escape by jumping from the window in the hotel room. He suffered minor injuries.

Investigators searched Lavergne’s room and found more than $11,000 worth of meth and $7,362 in cash, along with drug paraphernalia.

If convicted, Lavergne faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the distribution charge, and a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years on the charge of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

