News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Jury finds Merrill man not guilty in passenger’s 2017 death

Marathon County Judge addresses backlog issue.
Marathon County Judge addresses backlog issue.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A jury deliberated for a little over an hour before finding a man not guilty in a crash that killed his passenger.

Douglas Stone’s trial began Monday. The jury reached a verdict on Wednesday. The jury found the 68-year-old not guilty of homicide by a vehicle using a controlled substance, and two counts of causing injury while operating with a controlled substance.

Investigators said on May 17, 2017 they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway W near Highway WW. It happened before 7 p.m.

Authorities said Stone was driving north on County Road W and crossed the southbound lane into the path of an oncoming SUV. He was attempting to turn into the driveway of Brokaw Corners. Stone’s front-seat passenger died at the scene as a result of the crash. Stone’s second passenger was also injured.

The driver of the other vehicle said Stone never signaled and there was no time to avoid the crash.

Court documents state prior to the crash, Stone’s passenger said they had been at two different bars before the crash and he had one drink at each bar. Deputies said inside Stone’s vehicle were multiple suspected marijuana items.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon Co. dive team searching for a person in the water.
Crews recover body in Wisconsin River in Wausau
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Weather-Showers and storms ending tonight, breezy and less muggy on Thursday
Damage from tree on 10th Avenue in Wausau on June 15
60 mph winds cause damage, power outages in Wausau area
House in Wausau is damaged from Monday morning's storm.
Storm causes severe damage in Wausau
Fire departments respond to fire for several hours in the town of Belmont on Monday.
UPDATE: No injuries reported after food plant fire

Latest News

Kolton Ouellette dies unexpectedly at age 10
DA: Homicide charges now considered for man convicted in 2013 child abuse case
Power outage
More than 2,200 without power in Portage County; about 36,000 in WPS service area
212 Fitness, Stevens Point gym
Your Town Stevens Point: Gym launches workout program for people of all abilities
Artists wanted for new murals in Your Town Stevens Point
Artists wanted for new murals in Your Town Stevens Point