Jury finds Merrill man not guilty in passenger’s 2017 death

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A jury deliberated for a little over an hour before finding a man not guilty in a crash that killed his passenger.

Douglas Stone’s trial began Monday. The jury reached a verdict on Wednesday. The jury found the 68-year-old not guilty of homicide by a vehicle using a controlled substance, and two counts of causing injury while operating with a controlled substance.

Investigators said on May 17, 2017 they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway W near Highway WW. It happened before 7 p.m.

Authorities said Stone was driving north on County Road W and crossed the southbound lane into the path of an oncoming SUV. He was attempting to turn into the driveway of Brokaw Corners. Stone’s front-seat passenger died at the scene as a result of the crash. Stone’s second passenger was also injured.

The driver of the other vehicle said Stone never signaled and there was no time to avoid the crash.

Court documents state prior to the crash, Stone’s passenger said they had been at two different bars before the crash and he had one drink at each bar. Deputies said inside Stone’s vehicle were multiple suspected marijuana items.

