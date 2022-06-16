First Alert Weather-Showers and storms ending tonight, breezy and less muggy on Thursday
Less muggy and breezy on Thursday
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The chance for severe weather has ended across the area. The tornado watch was allowed to expire earlier this evening. You will notice a big difference in the summer-like humidity from tonight into the early morning hours on Thursday. Thursday will be breezy and partly cloudy with temps in the mid to upper 70s. A few more clouds north of Hwy 64 will keep temps from reaching the mid-70°s.
