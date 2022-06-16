First Alert Weather : Less humid and suntabulous weather returns for the rest of the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The severe thunderstorms from Wednesday night left their mark on central Wisconsin with several reports of tree and wind damage throughout Wednesday evening. Less “bumpy” weather will return to Wisconsin for the next several days, but gusty winds will continue at times for Thursday morning and afternoon and again for Friday, as temperatures cool off quite a bit from the 90s this past Tuesday.

Gusty winds (of change!) will continue throughout Thursday and again for Friday as less humid and cooler temps quickly rush in across Wisconsin.

Drying out as it remains windy throughout the day (WSAW)

Father’s Day weekend is shaping up to look rather good at this time, with one small chance for some showers late Saturday night in the northern part of our area. Plenty of cloud cover will remain for the beginning of Father’s Day, but clouds will break for the afternoon as temps return to near 80°.

Another warm up and a return to the 3H’s (hazy, hot and humid) returns early next week, with highs back in the 90s by Monday and Tuesday.

