News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather : Less humid and suntabulous weather returns for the rest of the week

Less "bumpy" weather will return to Wisconsin for the next several days, but gusty winds will continue at times for Thursday morning and afternoon
By Chad Franzen
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

7 a.m. Wednesday - 7 a.m. Thursday
7 a.m. Wednesday - 7 a.m. Thursday(WSAW)

The severe thunderstorms from Wednesday night left their mark on central Wisconsin with several reports of tree and wind damage throughout Wednesday evening. Less “bumpy” weather will return to Wisconsin for the next several days, but gusty winds will continue at times for Thursday morning and afternoon and again for Friday, as temperatures cool off quite a bit from the 90s this past Tuesday.

Gusty winds (of change!) will continue throughout Thursday and again for Friday as less humid and cooler temps quickly rush in across Wisconsin.

Drying out as it remains windy throughout the day
Drying out as it remains windy throughout the day(WSAW)

Father’s Day weekend is shaping up to look rather good at this time, with one small chance for some showers late Saturday night in the northern part of our area. Plenty of cloud cover will remain for the beginning of Father’s Day, but clouds will break for the afternoon as temps return to near 80°.

Another warm up and a return to the 3H’s (hazy, hot and humid) returns early next week, with highs back in the 90s by Monday and Tuesday.

Previous storm stories from Wednesday June 15, 2022.

Area Businesses see increased foot traffic during power outages
Yard waste site expands hours
Storm damage from early Wednesday morning
Many left without power early Wednesday morning

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon Co. dive team searching for a person in the water.
Crews recover body in Wisconsin River in Wausau
Damage from tree on 10th Avenue in Wausau on June 15
60 mph winds cause damage, power outages in Wausau area
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Weather-Showers and storms ending tonight, breezy and less muggy on Thursday
House in Wausau is damaged from Monday morning's storm.
Storm causes severe damage in Wausau
Fire departments respond to fire for several hours in the town of Belmont on Monday.
UPDATE: No injuries reported after food plant fire

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Breezy and Less Humid Thursday
First Alert Forecast - Breezy and Less Humid Thursday
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Weather-Showers and storms ending tonight, breezy and less muggy on Thursday
First Alert Weather Day continues for Wednesday afternoon due to severe storm threat
First Alert Weather Day continues for Wednesday afternoon due to severe storm threat
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast