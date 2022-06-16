First Alert Weather: Brisk winds subsiding, dry weather leading into Father’s Day weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Becoming mainly clear tonight and not as breezy with lows slipping back into the low 50s in the north, while in the mid 50s in Central Wisconsin. Pleasant weather to wrap up the work week on Friday with a good deal of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s. Father’s Day weekend keeps the sunshine in place for Saturday, which also means some good weather for the Langlade County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday. Temps Saturday morning in Antigo will rise from the 50s to close to 70 degrees by midday. Afternoon temps Saturday reach the mid to upper 70s. There is a slight chance of a shower Saturday night in the Northwoods.

Clear and quiet tonight into early Friday morning. (WSAW)

A good day to spend on the golf course. (WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds Sunday, warmer. (WSAW)

Father’s Day will have a mix of sun and clouds with a warmer afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

More humid for the new week with dew point values rising to around 70 degrees. (WSAW)

Highs could rise again into the 90s for the early new work week. (WSAW)

Summer heat and more humid conditions will return Monday with a fair amount of sun. Highs will rise into the low to mid 90s. Dew point values Monday and Tuesday could be in the upper 60s to low 70s, which would translate to heat index values during the afternoon in the mid to upper 90s. If this trend continues, a First Alert Weather Day would be needed due to the dangerous heat early in the new work week. The next cold front is forecast to roll across the region on Tuesday afternoon. Prior to its arrival, a hot and humid day with highs in the low 90s. Pretty much what you would expect for the first day of summer on the calendar. There is a chance of showers and storms Tuesday afternoon into the early evening. There is also a risk that those storms could be strong to severe, which is something we are going to be watching in the next few days.

Staying warm for the middle of next week, although less humid on Wednesday and next Thursday, June 23rd. Partly cloudy Wednesday, while a chance of showers or a storm Thursday. Highs in the mid 80s.

