Columbus Catholic and Amherst baseball have seasons end at state

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WSAW) - Three teams made their way to the Fox Cities Wednesday to represent Central Wisconsin at the state baseball tournament. At the end of the day, only one was left standing.

First up were the Columbus Catholic Dons, representing the two-seed. They took on a three-seeded Bangor team in Division 4. In a wild back and forth contest, a late Columbus comeback fell short as Bangor escaped with a 9-8 win. The Dons were down six runs in the seventh inning, but could not find the tying run. A fantastic season falls just shy of a state title berth. Despite that, the players know they can hang their hats on a remarkable, years-long turnaround.

“I remember our freshman year, we only had five wins,” said senior Brock Bennington. “We’ve been battling all year or all throughout our four years…we knew we could make it here.”

In Divison 3, Amherst strolled into their state semifinal game as the one seed with an undefeated ledger. They matched up with four-seed Cuba City. In contrast to the Columbus Catholic and Bangor game, this one turned into a pitchers’ dual. Kobe Vosberg of Cuba City went toe-to-toe with Ben Lee of Amherst. Both showed a strong effort, but ultimately Cuba City found a way to break the dam. The Cubans got two runs in the seventh inning to break the scoreless tie. The Falcons found one run, but nothing more in the bottom half. A perfect season for Amherst ends with a blemish, but nonetheless, knowing they gave it all they had.

“It’s tough,” Lee. “We put our whole hearts into that game…and we just came up short.”

“The way it played out today is the way it works,” said head coach Bill Held. “If we play a best of 7 series, I’m pretty confident in our odds.”

The final team representing the area, Mosinee, is still alive but did not play Wednesday. The Indians’ game against Jefferson in D2 was postponed Wednesday. The game will now be played Thursday at 8 a.m.

