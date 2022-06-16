News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Columbus Catholic and Amherst baseball have seasons end at state

Mosinee had their game postponed to Thursday
Columbus Catholic fell to Bangor 9-8 Wednesday.
Columbus Catholic fell to Bangor 9-8 Wednesday.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WSAW) - Three teams made their way to the Fox Cities Wednesday to represent Central Wisconsin at the state baseball tournament. At the end of the day, only one was left standing.

First up were the Columbus Catholic Dons, representing the two-seed. They took on a three-seeded Bangor team in Division 4. In a wild back and forth contest, a late Columbus comeback fell short as Bangor escaped with a 9-8 win. The Dons were down six runs in the seventh inning, but could not find the tying run. A fantastic season falls just shy of a state title berth. Despite that, the players know they can hang their hats on a remarkable, years-long turnaround.

“I remember our freshman year, we only had five wins,” said senior Brock Bennington. “We’ve been battling all year or all throughout our four years…we knew we could make it here.”

In Divison 3, Amherst strolled into their state semifinal game as the one seed with an undefeated ledger. They matched up with four-seed Cuba City. In contrast to the Columbus Catholic and Bangor game, this one turned into a pitchers’ dual. Kobe Vosberg of Cuba City went toe-to-toe with Ben Lee of Amherst. Both showed a strong effort, but ultimately Cuba City found a way to break the dam. The Cubans got two runs in the seventh inning to break the scoreless tie. The Falcons found one run, but nothing more in the bottom half. A perfect season for Amherst ends with a blemish, but nonetheless, knowing they gave it all they had.

“It’s tough,” Lee. “We put our whole hearts into that game…and we just came up short.”

“The way it played out today is the way it works,” said head coach Bill Held. “If we play a best of 7 series, I’m pretty confident in our odds.”

The final team representing the area, Mosinee, is still alive but did not play Wednesday. The Indians’ game against Jefferson in D2 was postponed Wednesday. The game will now be played Thursday at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon Co. dive team searching for a person in the water.
Crews recover body in Wisconsin River in Wausau
SPC Day 1 for Wisconsin
First Alert Weather-Showers and storms ending tonight, breezy and less muggy on Thursday
Festive Foods fire
Multiple crews responding to fire at food manufacturing facility near Portage-Waupaca County line
Damage from tree on 10th Avenue in Wausau on June 15
60 mph winds cause damage, power outages in Wausau area
Fire departments respond to fire for several hours in the town of Belmont on Monday.
UPDATE: No injuries reported after food plant fire

Latest News

Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast: State Soccer Bound
Badgers to play men’s, women’s basketball doubleheader at American Family Field
UW-Stevens Point Track and Field/Cross Country head coach Brett Witt (L) with his dad,...
Your Town Stevens Point: The Witt family legacy at UWSP
The Witt Family Legacy at UWSP 6/13/2022
The Witt Family Legacy at UWSP 6/13/2022