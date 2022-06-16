News and First Alert Weather App
Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle among World Cup sites

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the Mercedes-Benz stadium is seen, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Atlanta. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle and Kansas City, Missouri, were the newcomers among the 11 U.S. sites picked to host games at the 2026 World Cup, while Baltimore, Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville, Tennessee, and Orlando, Florida, were left out.

Arlington, Texas; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Inglewood and Santa Clara, California, were the holdovers.

FIFA announced its selections Thursday for the first World Cup with three co-hosts, also picking three Mexican cities and two in Canada.

The U.S. selections included none of the nine stadiums used at the 1994 World Cup. The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and Orlando’s Camping World Stadium were the only ones remaining in contention, and they were among the sites dropped in the final round.

