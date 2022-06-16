News and First Alert Weather App
1 dead, 1 arrested in Arbor Vitae pedestrian crash

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Arbor Vitae, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that fatally injured a pedestrian.

It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on Highway 51 near State Highway 70 East. That location is near Little Muskie Lake.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle was impaired at the time of the crash. The driver was arrested and remains in the Vilas County Jail.

The name of the suspect and victim have not yet been released.

The investigation will continue Thursday morning. Traffic can expect detours and delays as the scene remains active into the early morning hours.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Vilas County Medical Examiners Office, Minocqua Police Department, Woodruff Police Department, Howard Young Med 5 Ambulance, and Arbor Vitae Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.

