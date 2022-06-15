News and First Alert Weather App
Your Town Stevens Point: Sentry’s lasting imprint on Stevens Point

By Dale Ryman
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Since 1912, Sentry Insurance has been married to Stevens Point.

“It’s the only home we’ve ever known,” said Pete McPartland.

Others have tried to step in and break up their relationship.

“That’s happened and it’s a non-starter for us,” he said. “We wouldn’t even entertain it. Not in any way, shape or form.”

Pete McPartland has been with Sentry since 2010, CEO since 2012. On his watch, the company has soared to even greater heights.

“We’ve grown our net worth of the company, which is our equity or surplus, to $7.5 billion,” said McPartland. “We’ve grown our premium revenue to over $4 billion. If you’re not successful financially then nothing else will follow.”

Kalynn Pempek runs the Sentry Insurance Foundation.

“Our giving is a part of our culture,” she said.

They’ve donated tens of millions of dollars going to United Way and other non-profits, plus local schools and colleges.

“Our focus, again, has been on education and workforce,” said Pempek, executive director of the Sentry Insurance Foundation. “That is a really important piece for quality of life for everyone in our communities.”

That giving culture expands beyond the wallet. As they say, time is money.

“Our associates and our retirees are very generous with sharing their time and their talent and their resources,” said Pempek.

“It’s all about the people,” added McPartland. “I wake up with a bounce in my step. I can’t wait to engage with my colleagues.”

Sentry Insurance and Stevens Point. A match made in heaven.

“This is our home. Because this is where our talent is. Because we can’t find a better base for talent,” said McPartland.

