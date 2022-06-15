Your Town Stevens Point: Ki-Mobility thriving in making custom wheelchairs

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A manufacturer in Stevens Point is making sure everyone can get around. Ki-Mobility is the brand behind many custom wheelchairs in the country.

Ki-Mobility specializes in the designing and manufacturing of high-quality, ultra-lightweight wheelchairs.

“We’re building products that have a very dramatic impact on people’s lives,” said Doug Munsey, the president of Ki-Mobility.

The Stevens Point company is one of only two manufacturers in the world that can customize a wheelchair to its users, whether it be for children or adults.

“Every one of the dimensions is to that specification for that individual. Not just the size of the seat or the height of the back, but how far off the ground the front seat is, which could be different from the rear seat,” said Munsey.

Ki-Mobility not only sells its products in the United States and Canada, but worldwide.

“We do extensive business not only in Latin America but in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, even Australia and New Zealand,” said Munsey.

The business has grown for the company, and with that, so have the number of jobs for people in central Wisconsin.

“Our employee count has expanded as well. We went from basically starting with 3 people to 20 people to 50 people. Today we have over 350 people,” said Munsey.

“We’ve had tremendous growth. We have hundreds of jobs that we’ve created in manufacturing, customer service, engineering, information technology, product management, really everything,” said Kate Budd, the COO of Ki-Mobility.

They provide more than just a job. They provide a job with a purpose.

“You make an impact every day in the lives of people who use our products. You know that it’s going to a child who needs it who can use that chair to play alongside their older siblings and feel included,” said Budd.

