News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Your Town Stevens Point: Ki-Mobility thriving in making custom wheelchairs

Ki-Mobility is one of only two companies that can customize a wheelchair specifically for its user
Ki-Mobility designs and manufactures custom-made wheelchairs
Ki-Mobility designs and manufactures custom-made wheelchairs(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A manufacturer in Stevens Point is making sure everyone can get around. Ki-Mobility is the brand behind many custom wheelchairs in the country.

Ki-Mobility specializes in the designing and manufacturing of high-quality, ultra-lightweight wheelchairs.

“We’re building products that have a very dramatic impact on people’s lives,” said Doug Munsey, the president of Ki-Mobility.

The Stevens Point company is one of only two manufacturers in the world that can customize a wheelchair to its users, whether it be for children or adults.

“Every one of the dimensions is to that specification for that individual. Not just the size of the seat or the height of the back, but how far off the ground the front seat is, which could be different from the rear seat,” said Munsey.

Ki-Mobility not only sells its products in the United States and Canada, but worldwide.

“We do extensive business not only in Latin America but in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, even Australia and New Zealand,” said Munsey.

The business has grown for the company, and with that, so have the number of jobs for people in central Wisconsin.

“Our employee count has expanded as well. We went from basically starting with 3 people to 20 people to 50 people. Today we have over 350 people,” said Munsey.

“We’ve had tremendous growth. We have hundreds of jobs that we’ve created in manufacturing, customer service, engineering, information technology, product management, really everything,” said Kate Budd, the COO of Ki-Mobility.

They provide more than just a job. They provide a job with a purpose.

“You make an impact every day in the lives of people who use our products. You know that it’s going to a child who needs it who can use that chair to play alongside their older siblings and feel included,” said Budd.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon Co. dive team searching for a person in the water.
Crews recover body in Wisconsin River in Wausau
Festive Foods fire
Multiple crews responding to fire at food manufacturing facility near Portage-Waupaca County line
Fire departments respond to fire for several hours in the town of Belmont on Monday.
UPDATE: No injuries reported after food plant fire
SPC Day 1 for Wisconsin
First Alert Weather Day continues Wednesday as another round of strong to severe storms arrives in the afternoon
Damage from tree on 10th Avenue in Wausau on June 15
60 mph winds cause damage, power outages in Wausau area

Latest News

credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
Overnight storms cause widespread damage throughout Wausau
Overnight storms cause widespread damage throughout Wausau
Damaged deck in the town of Texas in Marathon County
When to file a claim following weather damage and who’s to blame?