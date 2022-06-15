When to file a claim following weather damage and who’s to blame?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many home and business owners will be tasked with storm clean-up Wednesday. And questions about how to properly clear debris and who is at fault will be expected.

Kevin Malovrh is the Managing Director at ADVANTAGE Insurance Services in Wausau. During an interview with NewsChannel 7 last summer, he said the most common misconception people have is who is responsible if a tree falls on someone’s property and causes damage.

“Let’s say you have a tree near your lot line and it falls into your neighbor’s yard. The neighbor always thinks it’s your tree. Not so. When the tree falls, I could cut the tree at the lot line and mine is on my lot. Yours is on your lot, even though it was my tree that fell on your lot,” Malovrh said.

Malovrh said homeowners considering filing a claim need to take photos of the damage, from multiple angles. He said homeowners should also clear the damage as safely and quickly as possible to mitigate further damage such as water coming in through roof damage.

He said during widespread damage, the most significant damage gets prioritized.

“It may not be convenient [trees in a yard], but if it’s not an emergency situation compared to like somebody who has a hole in the roof...”

So what’s covered?

Malovrh explained if trees are just down in the yard, and not touching the structure, a lot of policies are not going to provide coverage because it’s not blocking a driveway and it’s not hitting a structure.

He said while homeowners can remove trees from their properties, there will be times when it is not safe to do so, and professionals should be contacted.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.