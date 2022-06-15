Wausau approves plan to expand staff at Wausau Fire Department

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Common Council has unanimously approved a staffing expansion of three additional firefighter/paramedics to be added to the fire department. This is the first phase of a plan to add a total of 12 additional firefighter/paramedics to the department.

The additional three firefighters will restore the department to the operational staffing level established in 1970. The department will return to three – 19 member crews operating out of the City’s three fire stations and keep all administrative leadership positions intact. Over the last 52 years, the department call volume has grown exorbitantly, and it is predicted the department will reach 7,000 calls for service in 2022. In 1970, the department responded to just 2,000 calls.

The additional firefighter/paramedics are needed to meet the growing community demand for emergency EMS, fire, and rescue services and come closer to meeting minimum staffing expectations described in NFPA 1710.

Discussions about expanding the department began in November 2021.

