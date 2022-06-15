News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wausau approves plan to expand staff at Wausau Fire Department

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Common Council has unanimously approved a staffing expansion of three additional firefighter/paramedics to be added to the fire department. This is the first phase of a plan to add a total of 12 additional firefighter/paramedics to the department.

The additional three firefighters will restore the department to the operational staffing level established in 1970. The department will return to three – 19 member crews operating out of the City’s three fire stations and keep all administrative leadership positions intact. Over the last 52 years, the department call volume has grown exorbitantly, and it is predicted the department will reach 7,000 calls for service in 2022. In 1970, the department responded to just 2,000 calls.

The additional firefighter/paramedics are needed to meet the growing community demand for emergency EMS, fire, and rescue services and come closer to meeting minimum staffing expectations described in NFPA 1710.

Discussions about expanding the department began in November 2021.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon Co. dive team searching for a person in the water.
Crews recover body in Wisconsin River in Wausau
Festive Foods fire
Multiple crews responding to fire at food manufacturing facility near Portage-Waupaca County line
Fire departments respond to fire for several hours in the town of Belmont on Monday.
UPDATE: No injuries reported after food plant fire
SPC Day 1 for Wisconsin
First Alert Weather Day continues Wednesday as another round of strong to severe storms arrives in the afternoon
Damage from tree on 10th Avenue in Wausau on June 15
60 mph winds cause damage, power outages in Wausau area