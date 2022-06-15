Storm causes severe damage in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Wednesday the streets of Wausau were filled with debris and trees down. Some even smashed cars and homes, leaving windows broken and roofs damaged. Marathon Park received a lot of damage, too. Some campers here were lucky to avoid any serious injuries.

“We got really lucky, we’re lucky to be here,” said George Wood, a camper at Marathon Park.

“With severe weather events, anything can happen,” said John Kahan, City Forester, Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry.

It can also happen anywhere. Marathon Park campers found that out last night.

“I was in this little tent,” said Diane Lamont Real, camper at Marathon Park.

Lamont Real said a tree fell just feet from her tent.

“I could smell that tree falling down. It smelled like wood and it shook the ground,” said Lamont Real.

She got in her van and took shelter. When she came back to her tent she was surprised by the damage she saw.

“I couldn’t believe the devastation,” said Lamont Real.

George Wood also experienced the storm at the park. Wood said he stayed in his tent and hoped for the best.

“Wind got stronger and stronger. We were in a tent so we didn’t have very much to hold on to. We just kind of held on to each other and waited for the trees to start falling. They started falling one by one, quite a few of them fell, but we made it through the night,” said Wood.

Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry has been out sawing up trees and cleaning up the damage.

“Been surveying the damage all day seems like the center section of town East to West got hit pretty hard. lots of trees in the streets lots of trees on the houses, on the buildings, things like that,” said John Kahan, City Forester, Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry.

They said they aren’t in the clear, they’re also preparing for another potential storm tonight.

“We have everyone on call should we get hit again. we have staff ready on standby to come in immediately after storms go through to help clean those streets and roadways again,” said Kahan.

“Even more important than the damage that we saw from the storms that happened early this morning is encouraging people to be prepared for this next wave of severe weather moving in later today,” said Sarah Severson, Public Information Officer, Marathon County Emergency Management.

Marathon County Emergency Managemen said the storm doesn’t have to take you by surprise, they want you to have a plan for shelter and to make sure you have multiple ways to get weather alerts if the power goes out.

“Definitely going to watch the weather real close from now on,” said Lamont Real.

