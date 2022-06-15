Marathon Co. dive team searching for man in water near Bridge St.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is searching for a black male who reportedly jumped off of the Bridge Street bridge near Culver’s.

According to the Wausau Police Department, they received a witness report at approximately 5:34 p.m. about a man jumping off of the bridge and into the water. Shortly after, police and fire crews conducted a surface search but didn’t find him.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. The Marathon County dive team was called in to search the Wisconsin River. Wausau P.D. is handling the investigation. According to Lt. Mike Felder of the Wausau P.D., they have an extra sense of urgency with the incoming storms.

The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public to avoid that portion of Bridge Street, if possible.

