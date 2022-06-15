News and First Alert Weather App
Gaining Ground Gardens offers a unique way to earn court mandated community service hours

The UW Extension program works to reduce recidivism
Gaining Ground Gardens works with offenders to complete community service hours
By Jade Flury
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some Marathon County offenders are getting their hands dirty to complete their community service hours. It’s part of the Gaining Ground Gardens program.

Gaining Ground Gardens is a collaboration with UW-Extensions to establish a space for garden programs that work to reduce recidivism and help support individuals in addiction recovery.

“In that transitory period of when people are released out of prison, or released out of jail, that’s a very sensitive period of time,” said Janell Wehr, the horticulture educator for Marathon and Wood County.

The Gaining Ground Gardens program was established about 5 years ago. The program uses UW-Extension staff and volunteers to work with people who have court-mandated community service hours.

“This whole idea is to get them integrated back into our communities,” said Wehr.

The program uses horticulture therapy as a method to relieve stress and provide a sense of purpose to those serving community service hours.

“Gardening can touch on a lot of those indicators of well-being and really support them,” said Wehr, “It could be like if you’re dealing with things like anxiety. Gardening has shown with research that it can help with things like that.”

The gardening program works with the city and the county to give offenders a chance to redeem themselves.

“They’ve got quite a few different coordinators, there’s one specific community service, and we’ve got another coordinator that works specifically with drug court,” said Wehr.

That’s not the only program UW-Extension offers. They also host the Green Team, a gardening program for veterans.

“For a lot of people, it is that connection with the environment, with the outside world, with the natural world,” said Wehr.

