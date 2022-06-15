First Alert Weather Day continues Wednesday as another round of strong to severe storms arrives in the afternoon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Threats for severe weather come into play mid-week as a powerful cold front tracks throughout Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Early morning storms knocked out power to over 10,000 customers throughout central Wisconsin, as a severe thunderstorm produced a 69 mph wind gust just before 4:30 a.m. Hazy sunshine will return to central Wisconsin, which will help destabilize the atmosphere for the afternoon, bringing the severe weather threat well into central Wisconsin after 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

SPC Day 1 for Wisconsin (WSAW)

Please make sure you remain “weather aware” and download our free WSAW WZAW First Alert Weather App to receive the latest on any and all severe weather alerts in your area. Available on iPhone and Android.

Issued for June 15, 2022 (WSAW)

Warmer than normal temperatures will continue for the end of the week and into the weekend, with more tolerable humidity values arriving throughout the day Thursday. Expect very windy conditions to return Thursday afternoon with less wind and better conditions arriving Friday into the start of Father’s Day Weekend.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.