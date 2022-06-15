News and First Alert Weather App
Downtown Wausau umbrella display honors Ukraine

340 yellow and blue umbrellas are hanging on 3rd Street
340 umbrellas will stay up through September
By Jade Flury
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The famous umbrella display is back in downtown Wausau, but this year its colors are different than usual and much more meaningful.

The umbrella display is put up every year as a celebration of the start of the Concerts on the Square. The display has been a community staple for the last 6 years.

“Originally I did it to celebrate 20 years in downtown Wausau and to make Wausau feel more European,” said Mark Craig, the general manager of Compass Properties.

The display usually consists of a variety of colorful umbrellas, but Craig thought this year should be different.

“This year we decided to really honor what’s going on in Ukraine and support the folks that are going through such a tough time,” said Craig.

There are 340 yellow and blue umbrellas representing the colors of the Ukrainian flag floating on 3rd Street in downtown Wausau.

“I think what they are going through is so unbelievable,” said Craig, “and we’re hoping this message from our little community, our little part of the world, helps strengthen some people in Europe, in Ukraine.”

The umbrella project is a partnership project between Compass Properties, the Wausau River District, and the City of Wausau.

“We work with Wausau Canvas and they create 8 bands of umbrellas and cable those together,” said Craig.

The River District purchases the umbrellas while the city staff hangs them. Compass Properties said they hope the umbrellas bring more visitors to businesses in downtown Wausau.

“We have so many great things going on in our community and so many businesses that have struggled through some tough years. So the more people we can get downtown to enjoy what we’re doing, the more festive it feels, and the more we all get to enjoy a little bit of life,” said Craig.

Compass Properties said the umbrella display will stay up through September.

