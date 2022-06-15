Danee’s Ice Cream back for the season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been a slow start for Susan Jensen of Danee’s Ice Cream this year. But her truck is back out on its routes providing cold treats to beat the heat.

After 32 years, Jensen knows a lot about what to expect depending on the day. She says if people don’t want to be outside they’ll miss the sound of her truck.

“The best temperature is 70 degrees. When it’s 60 it’s okay, but when it’s 90 it’s way too slow,” Jensen said.

Kids who Jensen sold to years ago now have kids of their own. They look forward to the sound of the truck coming down the street as much as their parents.

“The parents say sometimes I’m their babysitter, because the kids will sit on the porch for an hour just waiting for me,” Jensen said.

There’s even one couple who’ve been customers for years that don’t miss a chance to buy vanilla ice cream for their three golden retrievers.

Mechanical trouble and higher gas prices set Jensen back a little this year but she’s ready to get back on the road.

“It’s just part of business. It is. It does cost a little more, but my truck is pretty good on gas,” Jensen said.

Bookings for parties and reunions are also looking good for the season.

“June is almost full now, and we’re working on July and have some August ones,” Jensen said.

Jensen works rotating routes from 4:00 p.m. to dark on weekdays and noon to dark Saturday and Sunday.

