News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Concert on the Square canceled becasue of severe weather threat

(wsaw)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events has canceled Wednesday night’s Concert on the Square because of the threat of severe weather. They will not utilize the rain location.

“Wausau is at a level 3 risk for severe storms beginning this afternoon through the evening,” says Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director, Wausau Events. “We debated moving to our rain location and were advised that sheltering hundreds from severe weather safely there could present challenges, therefore we are canceling the concert for tonight. The safety of our vendors, musicians, and attendees is always our highest priority.”

Dining in the Street, which is presented by Wausau River District, has also been canceled this week.

For more information on future events, visit wausauevents.org.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon Co. dive team searching for a person in the water.
Crews recover body in Wisconsin River in Wausau
Festive Foods fire
Multiple crews responding to fire at food manufacturing facility near Portage-Waupaca County line
Fire departments respond to fire for several hours in the town of Belmont on Monday.
UPDATE: No injuries reported after food plant fire
SPC Day 1 for Wisconsin
First Alert Weather Day continues Wednesday as another round of strong to severe storms arrives in the afternoon
Kolton Ouellette dies unexpectedly at age 10
Child who survived 2013 Forest County child abuse dies at age 10

Latest News

SPC Day 1 for Wisconsin
First Alert Weather Day continues Wednesday as another round of strong to severe storms arrives in the afternoon
Damage from tree on 10th Avenue in Wausau on June 15
60 mph winds cause damage, power outages in Wausau area
The sport of pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and it’s also gaining more...
Your Town Stevens Point: A sport that continues to grow in popularity
The Wausau Fire Department is making strides to becoming a more diverse place to work, but the...
Common council approves 3 additional firefighters for Wausau Fire Department