Concert on the Square canceled becasue of severe weather threat

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events has canceled Wednesday night’s Concert on the Square because of the threat of severe weather. They will not utilize the rain location.

“Wausau is at a level 3 risk for severe storms beginning this afternoon through the evening,” says Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director, Wausau Events. “We debated moving to our rain location and were advised that sheltering hundreds from severe weather safely there could present challenges, therefore we are canceling the concert for tonight. The safety of our vendors, musicians, and attendees is always our highest priority.”

Dining in the Street, which is presented by Wausau River District, has also been canceled this week.

For more information on future events, visit wausauevents.org.

