Common council approves 3 additional firefighters for Wausau Fire Department

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday night the Wausau Common Council approved the hiring of three additional firefighter/paramedics for the Wausau Fire Department. This is the first phase of a plan to add a total of 12 additional firefighters/paramedics to the department.

A press release from the fire department said the additional staff will restore the department to the operational staffing level established in 1970. Out of the three stations, there will be crews ranging in size from 3-19 people.

Over the last 52 years, the department said they have experienced an increase in call volume. They predict the department will reach 7,000 calls for service in 2022. In 1970, the department answered only 2,000 calls.

The Wausau Fire Department has applied for a federal Staffing for Effective Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant to fund the first three years of the remaining nine positions created in December of 2021. They expect to find out about that grant in July or August.

