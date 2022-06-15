60 mph winds cause damage, power outages in Wausau area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 8,000 people woke up without power Wednesday morning in the Wausau area following a night of strong storms.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts reached 69 mph in the Wausau area. Most of the damage occurred around 4 a.m.

There are numerous reports of downed trees and branches. If you have photos of the damage submit them to us. We may use your photo on air.

Have a photo to share? Click here.

Click here to view a map of current power outages.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.