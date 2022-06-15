News and First Alert Weather App
60 mph winds cause damage, power outages in Wausau area

Damage from tree on 10th Avenue in Wausau on June 15
Damage from tree on 10th Avenue in Wausau on June 15
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 8,000 people woke up without power Wednesday morning in the Wausau area following a night of strong storms.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts reached 69 mph in the Wausau area. Most of the damage occurred around 4 a.m.

There are numerous reports of downed trees and branches. If you have photos of the damage submit them to us. We may use your photo on air.

Have a photo to share? Click here.

Click here to view a map of current power outages.

