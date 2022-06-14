Your Town Stevens Point: Bringing more people to UWSP’s campus

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A recent Money Magazine article named UW-Stevens Point a ‘Great Value’ school. An increase in campus visits seems to back that claim. Campus visits have doubled over the last fiscal year.

Plenty of recent changes have been attributed to the rise. One key is the brand new Welcome Center, which opened in January 2021.

“This was a really great move for admissions and recruitment because this has allowed us to centralize campus visits and events and focus on more of a personalized student center approach,” said Rachel Siebers, Associate Director of Admissions and Recruitment.

With the brand new center, recruitment can be made more personable. Not only that, recruitment has returned to more traditional avenues. During the pandemic, campus tours were held virtually. Over the last year, in-person campus visits have returned, and with that, a sense of connectivity.

“You can see inside the residence halls, see the dining center where you’re going to eat and get that connectedness and feeling of home,” said Siebers.

Siebers says getting prospective students physically on campus can help them engage with the school before they even officially enroll.

“We believe that if a student can find something that they are connected to on a university, the more likely they’re going to retain and stay at the university,” said Siebers. “Whether that be a student organization, a peer group, a residence hall, a leadership position, that makes them excited to come back and stay in school.”

It’s estimated that 3,000 people will visit the campus from June to August. The visits are especially beneficial to early enrollment. Any student that visits UWSP this summer and applies for the fall 2023 semester will receive a $500 ‘Pointer Promise’ scholarship.

“We just think campus visits are the number reason why students should come and choose and find their fit here in Stevens Point,” said Siebers. “We’re really excited to open our doors for a variety of visits whether that be virtual, in-person, one-on-one or group visits.”

