Wausau Elks Club to hold Flag Day ceremony

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Elks Lodge #248 will celebrate Flag Day on the 400 Block Tuesday evening.

The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Elks Lodge will be joined by the American Legion Post 10, VFW Honor Guard 388, and the Boy Scouts.

The patriotic evening will feature presentations from two local veterans, songs from each branch of service, and the playing of Taps.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket. The Wausau Elks Lodge will be open for fellowship after the ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.