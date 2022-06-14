News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point may lower fines for marijuana possession

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Public Policy and General Government Committee of the Stevens Point City Council voted to send a proposal to lower fines for marijuana possession under 25 grams from $100 to $5 to the full council Monday night.

A similar proposal was defeated in committee in 2018. “The last time we came through I think there was an initial shock of ‘What’s going on? We haven’t even had time to think about this,’” said Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza.

Ben Kollock lives in Stevens Point. He tried to get the change passed four years ago in response to his use as a cancer patient. To make sure the proposal got enough votes this time, he made sure any questions council members might have were answered in advance.

“I held conversations with each member of City Council to see what their thoughts were,” Kollock said.

The ordinance doesn’t make weed legal. It only reduces the fine for the first offense. ”What this really is doing is just lowering the fine from $100 to $5 which brings it more in line with some of our other fines. It’s an opportunity to make up to one mistake,” Mayor Wiza said.

The fine was lowered from $300 to $100 in 2015. Kollock told the committee members the lack of increase in related crime is proof that the decrease is not a cause for concern.

After Monday night’s meeting, the committee voted to move the proposal forward with only one person voting no. Next, the proposal could go to the Stevens Point city council as early as next Monday, June 20.

