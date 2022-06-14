Portage County cooling centers open because of near-record heat

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Cooling centers in Portage County are open because of near-record heat Tuesday.

Most cooling centers are available to the public Monday through Friday at the following locations:

- Plover Village Hall, 2400 Post Rd, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

- Rosholt Branch - Portage County Public Library, 137 N Main St, open 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

- Portage County Health and Human Services, 817 Whiting Ave, Stevens Point, open during normal business hours

- Main Branch - Portage County Public Library, 1001 Main St, Stevens Point, open 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s with a heat index close to 100 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.