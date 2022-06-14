News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Portage County cooling centers open because of near-record heat

Air conditioner units
Air conditioner units(KTTC)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Cooling centers in Portage County are open because of near-record heat Tuesday.

Most cooling centers are available to the public Monday through Friday at the following locations:

- Plover Village Hall, 2400 Post Rd, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

- Rosholt Branch - Portage County Public Library, 137 N Main St, open 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

- Portage County Health and Human Services, 817 Whiting Ave, Stevens Point, open during normal business hours

- Main Branch - Portage County Public Library, 1001 Main St, Stevens Point, open 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s with a heat index close to 100 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Festive Foods fire
Multiple crews responding to fire at food manufacturing facility near Portage-Waupaca County line
Kolton Ouellette dies unexpectedly at age 10
Child who survived 2013 Forest County child abuse dies at age 10
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a possible suspect...
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspect
Police lights
Stevens Point Police investigating ‘swatting’ incident
Stevens Point Police investigating report of shots fired

Latest News

What's happening in the city of Marshfield?
What's happening in the city of Marshfield?
Swatting is a felony that misuses the resources of law enforcement
Swatting is a felony that misuses the resources of law enforcement
The new UWSP Welcome Center opened in January 2021.
Your Town Stevens Point: Bringing more people to UWSP’s campus
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Police warn of the consequences for swatting after hoax call