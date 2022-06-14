Kronenwetter Farmers Market is back for the summer

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Kronenwetter Farmers Market is back for its 10th year.

Vendors displayed their vegetables, fresh fruits, lemonade, honey, flowers, and more. One young entrepreneur sold her fresh-squeezed lemonade for the first time at the Kronenwetter Farmers Market.

“My favorite part is probably meeting all of the people that, you know, I get to see come through and having very nice people to the sides of me that I can talk to and chat with,” Emily Young, business owner.

The Kronenwetter Farmers Market will be open every Sunday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm from June 12th until October 23, 2022, at Sunset Park.

