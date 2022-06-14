News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

How to handle the upcoming heat spell

Doctors give tips on how to avoid heat exhaustion and heat exposure
Tuesday's heat index values could reach or exceed 100° in central Wisconsin
By Jade Flury
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Heavy heat is headed our way on Tuesday. High temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses.

Aspirus Health said some common heat-related illnesses include heat stroke and heat exhaustion. They said both are similar conditions just on a different spectrum.

Doctors said heat exhaustion is when a person doesn’t feel well because of extreme temperatures outside. They said heat stroke is the more severe, life-threatening condition. Symptoms can include headaches, fevers, and in extreme cases, passing out or fainting.

Physicians warn these illnesses can affect some people more than others.

“Obviously these conditions are more dangerous for people in the extremes of life, very young children, babies or elderly people, and people with chronic medical diseases, such as high blood pressure or heart disease,” said Ludmil Lazarov, of Aspirus Heath.

Doctors recommend those with chronic conditions avoid being outside in the heat. They said if you do need to be outside, you shouldn’t overexert yourself and make sure to stay hydrated.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Festive Foods fire
Multiple crews responding to fire at food manufacturing facility near Portage-Waupaca County line
Kolton Ouellette dies unexpectedly at age 10
Child who survived 2013 Forest County child abuse dies at age 10
Minnesota man cited alleged OWI offense with four children in vehicle
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride
Motorcyclists ride around central Wisconsin for 2022 Man of Honor

Latest News

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
A young entreprenuer sells freshly squeezed lemonade at the Kronenwetter Farmers Market
Kronenwetter Farmers Market is back for the summer
Fire departments respond to fire for several hours in the town of Belmont on Monday.
Several fire departments respond to scene fire in the town of Belmont
Investigation continues after firefighters work all day to contain fire at food processing plant
Investigation continues after firefighters work for hours to contain fire at food processing plant