How to handle the upcoming heat spell

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Heavy heat is headed our way on Tuesday. High temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses.

Aspirus Health said some common heat-related illnesses include heat stroke and heat exhaustion. They said both are similar conditions just on a different spectrum.

Doctors said heat exhaustion is when a person doesn’t feel well because of extreme temperatures outside. They said heat stroke is the more severe, life-threatening condition. Symptoms can include headaches, fevers, and in extreme cases, passing out or fainting.

Physicians warn these illnesses can affect some people more than others.

“Obviously these conditions are more dangerous for people in the extremes of life, very young children, babies or elderly people, and people with chronic medical diseases, such as high blood pressure or heart disease,” said Ludmil Lazarov, of Aspirus Heath.

Doctors recommend those with chronic conditions avoid being outside in the heat. They said if you do need to be outside, you shouldn’t overexert yourself and make sure to stay hydrated.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.