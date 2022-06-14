Hilight Zone Podcast: State Soccer Bound

News and First Alert Weather App
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Minocqua, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeland girls’ soccer is returning to state for the first time since 2004 and the second time ever. It comes in the same year they won their conference for the first time in 11 years. It’s a big deal in Minocqua.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with Sophia Myshchyshyn and Leah Wolf along with head coach Stephanie Hartzheim about how big it is for the school, and what they look to do in Milwaukee.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts, you can click here.

