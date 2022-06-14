News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday strong to severe storms are likely

Active weather Tuesday - Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
By Mark Holley
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday across central Wisconsin. Hot and humid conditions will lead to dangerous heat index values on Tuesday afternoon. Storms could become strong/severe on Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Severe Storms Possible on Wednesday
Some morning clouds will clear and lead to sunshine by late morning. Highs will range from the low to mid-90s, with heat index values primarily 95°-105° for the afternoon. Temperatures will remain very warm Tuesday night, with heat index values staying in the 70s overnight into Wednesday morning.

High temperatures Tuesday, could challenge the record high temperatures on the books for Tuesday, with most records set in 1987.

Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking plenty of water, even if you are not thirsty, Also it is best to wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, which will help make you feel more comfortable throughout the day. Make sure you know the signs of a heat-related illness because heat is the number one weather-killer.

Wednesday:

Threats for severe weather come into play mid-week as a powerful cold front tracks through the state mid-week. Showers and storms will move into the area ahead of the front. Temperatures won’t be as hot as Tuesday, but hot enough for storms to thrive off of. Highs are likely in the 80s, with some spots reaching the 90s. Dew points remain quite impressive in the 70s. This indicates there’s enough moisture in the atmosphere, which will work in favor for storm developments.

Severe storms could roll through the area Wednesday afternoon-evening
The probability for severe weather occurring Wednesday is higher than Monday, especially if these storms pass through our area in the early evening hours. As we track the latest, if the cold front stays on track for an early evening arrival, we may need to extend the First Alert Weather Day to cover Wednesday’s severe storm threat.

A line of severe storms will move in after 6 PM Wednesday
Severe storms could move through late Monday
We will continue to monitor and keep you updated on the chances for a severe weather outbreak for Wednesday over the next few days. For now, keep an eye on the forecast and make sure you have ways to receive weather alerts.

Warmer than normal temperatures will continue for the end of the week and into the weekend, with more tolerable humidity values arriving throughout the day Thursday. Mainly dry conditions will also return Thursday and likely throughout Father’s Day Weekend at this time.

