BBB: Watch out for scammers chasing storm damage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Better Business Bureau is warning homeowners to be on the lookout for “storm chasers.” Experts warn out-of-town contractors may try to solicit business in the aftermath of severe weather.

“It could be roof damage, it could be siding damage, or maybe its flood damage,” said Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz, the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau. “You want to be really careful when you do hire a contractor to help you clean up that work.”

Though not all contractors are scammers, some may lack the proper licensing in your area, offer quick fixes, or make big promises they can’t deliver on.

Experts recommend asking contractors for proper licensing and sales permits if you’re dealing with a contractor who may not be a BBB accredited business.

“As a consumer, sometimes it’s hard to know where to look and sometimes it’s hard to know what type of license they need. They may be very upfront and give you all the licensing information so that you can go ahead and look that up,” said Schultz. “However, if a contractor is vague when you’re asking about licensing or you’re asking about insurance, that could be a red flag that they’re not legitimate.”

To view tips from the BBB about hiring a contractor, click HERE.

