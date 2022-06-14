News and First Alert Weather App
Badgers to play men’s, women’s basketball doubleheader at American Family Field

Both teams will play in the ‘Brew City Battle on Nov. 11
(NBC15)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Badgers will play a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader at American Family Field on Nov. 11, the team officially announced Tuesday morning.

The two games dubbed the “Brew City Battle” will be the first ever basketball games played at the Brewers’ home.

The first game will feature the women’s team playing Kansas State. Following the first game, the men will take on Stanford. It will be the first college basketball games hosted at a baseball venue since 2015.

“Playing a game at American Family Field has been a vision for quite some time and I am so excited to see it become a reality,” men’s head coach Greg Gard said. “We want to thank the Brewers and Intersport for their efforts and partnership in bringing this dream to life. We are always looking to play in exciting venues and competitions and the chance to be the first-ever basketball event at the Brewers stadium is going to be an unforgettable experience for both our athletes and fans.”

“We are absolutely thrilled for our team to be competing in the Brew City Battle,” women’s head coach Marisa Moseley said. “This doubleheader with our men’s program is an incredible opportunity for not only our players, but also for our fans to experience Badger basketball in such a unique environment. Being able to play on the home field of the reigning NL Central champions and just down the road from the NBA Champions, sets the stage for a great event. This is an unbelievable platform for girls and women in sports as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX and we can’t wait to see you all there.”

Donors to athletics and men’s and women’s basketball season ticket holders will be provided priority access to tickets through pre-sales the week of July 18. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on July 26. Tickets will apply to both games. Tickets can be found at the event’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

