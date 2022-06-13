News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Stevens Point Police investigating ‘swatting’ incident

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department has determined an incident on Friday, June 10 was a prank call known as swatting. ‘Swatting’ is a prank that involves deceiving a law enforcement agency, causing a large police response.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, dispatched received a talk-to-text 911 call stating that a person had just shot his girlfriend and was going to kill himself. Officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter around the residence on the 1400 Block of Fourth Avenue.

Officers attempted to contact the suspect but got no answer. Meanwhile, two different pizza deliveries arrived at the address in question. Contact was then made with a resident who was not aware of anything regarding the text to dispatch.

Officers from the Stevens Point Police Department, the Stevens Point Fire Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department, and UWSP Police responded to the incident.

There is no risk to the public and the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota man cited alleged OWI offense with four children in vehicle
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride
Motorcyclists ride around central Wisconsin for 2022 Man of Honor
Police lights
Shawano County traffic stops lead to 35 arrests in one day
Brandon Colligan
Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man last seen in Stevens Point

Latest News

Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo 2022
Rounding up day 3 of the Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo 2022
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a possible suspect...
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspect
Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo 2022 in Merrill
Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo 2022 in Merrill
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump