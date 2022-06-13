Stevens Point Police investigating ‘swatting’ incident

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department has determined an incident on Friday, June 10 was a prank call known as swatting. ‘Swatting’ is a prank that involves deceiving a law enforcement agency, causing a large police response.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, dispatched received a talk-to-text 911 call stating that a person had just shot his girlfriend and was going to kill himself. Officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter around the residence on the 1400 Block of Fourth Avenue.

Officers attempted to contact the suspect but got no answer. Meanwhile, two different pizza deliveries arrived at the address in question. Contact was then made with a resident who was not aware of anything regarding the text to dispatch.

Officers from the Stevens Point Police Department, the Stevens Point Fire Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department, and UWSP Police responded to the incident.

There is no risk to the public and the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.