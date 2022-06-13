Stevens Point Police investigating report of shots fired

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating the report of gunshots near the downtown area.

According to a news release, officers heard what sounded like 10 gunshots just outside the area of the downtown square around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers stopped a vehicle within moments of the incident, which was seen leaving the area, but soon discovered the vehicle was not involved. No other information was gathered at that time by officers or witnesses.

Later, on the same day at approximately 10:45 a.m, officers with the Stevens Point Police Department were approached by an individual on the square, who had located an unspent 9mm round. This person showed officers where it was located on Water Street, north of Crosby Avenue. There, Officers located 10, 9mm casings in the bike lane. Along with the casings, officers located some broken glass and a mushroomed bullet. All items were collected for evidence.

If you have information about this case, call the Portage County Dispatch Center 715-346-1500.

