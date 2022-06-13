Several fire departments respond to scene fire in the town of Belmont

BELMONT, Wis. (WSAW) - Emergency staff from several local fire departments responded to a fire at festive foods in the town of Belmont. Many were at the scene for nearly nine hours.

Festive foods is a food processing plant that makes frozen pizzas. It’s located south of Amherst, near the Waupaca and Portage county line.

According to Waupaca Fire Department it started around 9:00 this morning. Employees were working hard to put out a small fire in an air compressor area and they thought they extinguished it. However, it ended up spreading to the roof and a newer part of the building, quickly getting out of control.

Shaun Boutwell was at the scene to see first hang in the early phases. He got a phone call from his friends who live just across the road for help with their cattle.

“We moved the cattle from one pasture out to the other and then as the fire got bigger and bigger it sounds weird but the smoke went higher,” said Shaun Boutwell, Waupaca.

Boutwell said he was advised to close the windows of the come because chlorine in the smoke was initially a concern that isn’t anymore.

Officials tell NewsChannel 7 the building will need to be demolished. We don’t know if there were any injuries. We’ll add updates when we have more information.

