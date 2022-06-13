News and First Alert Weather App
Rounding up day 3 of the Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo 2022

Thousands of people visited the rodeo for its 33rd season
By Jade Flury
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - This Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo 2022 giddied up to Merrill for its 33rd season this weekend. Professional cowboys and cowgirls from across the midwest got to test their talents at the 3-day event.

“The basis of rodeo is just bringing people together and kind of getting back to our roots,” said Katy Koeppel, Miss Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo 2022.

The 3rd day of the rodeo event was dedicated to kids and families. The event began with the national anthem before the competitions began.

“It’s a staple of Merrill. It’s a joint effort bringing even tourism to the area,” said Theresa Grund, the marketing director for the Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo.

Cowboys’ and cowgirls’ skills were put to the test to see who will be the next rodeo champion.

“It’s really just, you know, about hard work, and show off all of that hard work does make you a better competitor,” said Koeppel.

All of the money raised from the event will go to local non-profit organizations.

“So our proceeds are geared towards breast cancer or cancer awareness and we help a lot of the charities around the area,” said Grund.

The rodeo created bonds and relationships people can’t find anywhere else.

“We all cheer for one another. We’re just a family here and it’s a competition but really your just competing against yourself,” said Koeppel.

The Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo happens every year during the 2nd weekend in June.

