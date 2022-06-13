Oneida County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspect

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in learning information about a possible suspect involved in recent burglaries. According to a Facebook post, they want to know the identification of the possible suspect. The person has been involved in burglaries on the west side of Oneida County.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a possible suspect involved in recent burglaries. (Oneida County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information, be sure to contact Deputy Berg at (715) 499-2563 or (715) 361-5201.

