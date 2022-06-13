News and First Alert Weather App
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspect

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a possible suspect involved in recent burglaries.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in learning information about a possible suspect involved in recent burglaries. According to a Facebook post, they want to know the identification of the possible suspect. The person has been involved in burglaries on the west side of Oneida County.

If you have any information, be sure to contact Deputy Berg at (715) 499-2563 or (715) 361-5201.

