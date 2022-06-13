News and First Alert Weather App
Multiple crews responding to fire at food manufacturing facility near Portage-Waupaca County line

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire in the town of Belmont near Waupaca.

Crews have been paged to Festive Foods on County Highway D. The first call came in around 9 a.m.

Festive Food LLC is a manufacturing facility located near the Portage-Waupaca County line.

Fire at Festive Foods
Fire at Festive Foods(WSAW)

Crews from Stevens Point, Rudolph, Plover, and Stockton have been requested to assist.

The town of Belmont is west of Almond and south of Amherst.

No other information is available at this time.

Newschannel 7 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more details as they become available.

