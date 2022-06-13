Multiple crews responding to fire at food manufacturing facility near Portage-Waupaca County line
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire in the town of Belmont near Waupaca.
Crews have been paged to Festive Foods on County Highway D. The first call came in around 9 a.m.
Festive Food LLC is a manufacturing facility located near the Portage-Waupaca County line.
Crews from Stevens Point, Rudolph, Plover, and Stockton have been requested to assist.
The town of Belmont is west of Almond and south of Amherst.
No other information is available at this time.
Newschannel 7 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more details as they become available.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.