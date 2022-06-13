First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday and Wednesday record heat then storm chances

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday across central Wisconsin, due to the return of very hot and humid conditions throughout the afternoon. Storms could become strong/severe on Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Monday:

The work week starts off with chances for rounds of storms on Monday as a warm front extends into the region. Showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop ahead of the front on Monday morning lasting through the afternoon. Highs will depend on how fast the frontal system moves into the region, but overall, the rain will keep highs on the cooler side of the 70s.

Strong thunderstorms mainly south of HWY 10 Monday afternoon (WSAW)

A few strong storms are probable. Storm arrival times will vary across the state. Storms move in from the west Monday morning and will track east/southeast throughout the day. Storms will likely arrive across North-Central Wisconsin by mid-morning to early afternoon.

A few strong thunderstorms Monday will produce heavy rain at times (WSAW)

Threats for severe weather remain low, but can’t rule out a few strong thunderstorms producing near-severe level threats such as damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. Rain accumulations could be excessive in some localized spots, mostly in the southern portions of the state. Here is where rain accumulations could exceed 1 inch. Though, most areas accumulations near an inch of rainfall by Monday evening.

Tuesday:

The warm front allows for a great amount of moisture and heat to flow into the region. Dew points will quickly rise overnight into Tuesday. The day will be quiet, but sizzling hot.

Extremely dangerous heat and humidity returns (WSAW)

Temperatures will range from the lower to middle 90s throughout the day, with heat index values primarily 95°-105° for the afternoon. Temperatures will remain very warm Tuesday night, with heat index values staying in the 70s overnight into Wednesday morning.

Triple digit heat index values Tuesday (WSAW)

High temperatures Tuesday, could challenge the record high temperatures on the books for Tuesday, with most records set in 1987.

Record high temperatures are possible Tuesday (WSAW)

A heat advisory is in effect for most of the state from 11 AM through 8 PM Tuesday.

Wednesday:

Threats for severe weather come into play mid-week as a powerful cold front tracks through the state mid-week. Showers and storms will move into the area ahead of the front. Temperatures won’t be as hot as Tuesday, but hot enough for storms to thrive off of. Highs are likely in the 80s, with some spots reaching the 90s. Dew points remain quite impressive in the 70s. This indicates there’s enough moisture in the atmosphere, which will work in favor for storm developments.

Severe storms possible on Wednesday as a cold front moves in (WSAW)

The probability for severe weather occurring Wednesday is higher than Monday, especially if these storms pass through our area in the early evening hours. As we track the latest, if the cold front stays on track for an early evening arrival, we may need to extend the First Alert Weather Day to cover Wednesday’s severe storm threat.

A line of severe storms will move in after 6 PM Wednesday (WSAW)

Severe storms could move through late Monday (WSAW)

We will continue to monitor and keep you updated on the chances for a severe weather outbreak for Wednesday over the next few days. For now, keep an eye on the forecast and make sure you have ways to receive weather alerts.

Warmer than normal temperatures will continue for the end of the week and into the weekend, with more tolerable humidity values arriving throughout the day Thursday. Mainly dry conditions will also return Thursday and likely throughout Father’s Day Weekend at this time.

