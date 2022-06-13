First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to dangerous heat and humidity returning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures will heat up quite a bit this week across Wisconsin has dangerously warm temperatures return Tuesday. Before the warm and humid conditions arrive then, stronger storms will be possible throughout the late morning hours Monday and continue into the early afternoon hours. Monday’s severe weather threat will remain south of US Highway 10, with scattered strong storms possible from the Highway 29 corridor southward to US Highway 10. In addition to stronger storms, heavy rain could fall at times in the southern part of the area as well.

Some stronger storms are possible far south (WSAW)

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday across central Wisconsin, due to the return of very hot and humid conditions throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will range from the lower to middle 90s throughout the day, with heat index values primarily 95°-105° for the afternoon. Temperatures will remain very warm Tuesday night, with heat index values staying in the 70s overnight into Wednesday morning.

Extremely dangerous heat and humidity returns (WSAW)

High temperatures Tuesday, could challenge the record high temperatures on the books for Tuesday, with most records set in 1987.

Record high temperatures are possible Tuesday (WSAW)

A strong cold front will push through Wisconsin Wednesday, which will likely trigger scattered strong to severe thunderstorms if it passes through our area in the early evening hours. As we track the latest, if the cold front stays on track for an early evening arrival, we may need to extend the First Alert Weather Day to cover Wednesday’s severe storm threat.

Warmer than normal temperatures will continue for the end of the week and into the weekend, with more tolerable humidity values arriving throughout the day Thursday. Mainly dry conditions will also return Thursday and likely throughout Father’s Day Weekend at this time.

