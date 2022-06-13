Cruise ship set to dock in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than five years in the making, later this week Green Bay will welcome the first passenger cruise ship to ever dock in the city. Ocean Voyager is scheduled to arrive at Leicht Park Thursday morning. The city is rolling out the red carpet for these first-of-its-kind visitors.

Green Bay has always been a destination for many, but for the first time ever the city will welcome a cruise ship to town. American Queen Voyages added Green Bay as a stop on its Great Lakes cruise.

“I think it’s something that we’ve never experienced before. There’s many great ways to get into our community from the drive market to the fantastic airport that we have so people are coming to Green Bay. Now, a Great Lakes cruise is just one more added opportunity for people to come into our community,” says Cameron Teske with Discover Green Bay.

City and county officials, as well as the Discover Green Bay staff, will be on hand Thursday morning when Ocean Voyager docks at Leicht Park on the west bank of the Fox River. The more than 100 passengers and crew will be treated to all Green Bay and the surrounding area has to offer.

According to Susa Borberg with C&M Presents, the company that help to plan the Green Bay port visits, “It’s perfect that we’re starting here at Leicht Park because this is really where Green Bay started, this is our first settlement. Then, they’ll cross over to the Neville Museum, head over to Lambeau Field with some photo ops with Curly and Vince, then head over to the Railroad Museum, and then off to the Automobile Gallery. And then sort of winding around the neighborhoods and talking about the different churches and different settlements and things like that.”

Years of planning and necessary upgrades to the dock wall at Leicht Park helped to make this first of what is expected to be many cruise ship visits possible. Not only will Ocean Voyager make a second trip to green bay this summer, but its visit will open the doors to other ships moving forward.

“Once these cruise ships have a great experience, other cruise companies will take notice. There’s plenty of them on the Great Lakes. Now we just need to showcase the great Green Bay community and show off that we’re a great port for these cruise ships and then more and more will come,” adds Teske.

The public is encouraged to welcome the cruisers Thursday morning when they arrive in Green Bay or bid them farewell when the ship departs at 7 o’clock Friday morning.

