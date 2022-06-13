News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Child who survived 2013 Forest County child abuse dies at age 10

Kolton Ouellette dies unexpectedly at age 10
Kolton Ouellette dies unexpectedly at age 10(Helke Funeral Home)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Funeral services will be held Thursday for a 10-year-old boy who survived debilitating physical abuse as a toddler.

Kolton Ouellette was just 18 months old when his mother’s boyfriend physically abused him. Kolton was left in a permanent vegetative state. Kolton passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday.

Kolton was born on Feb. 13, 2012, in Antigo. According to his obituary, despite many hardships in his short life, he brought so much joy to all who knew him. 

“He was the strongest, most amazing little boy who will be missed by the many people he touched with his strength and resilience,” his obituary read.

In July 2014, Brandon Brunette, then 29-years-old was convicted of critically abusing Kolton. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. During Brunette’s sentencing hearing in October 2014, Kolton Oulette’s family recounted what happened the previous year.

They took the stand describing the long-term effects the boy, then age 3, would have to endure. He required around-the-clock care. His grandmother told the judge that she wanted to see justice served.

“He [Brunette] needs to pay for what he did. I’m trying to think of a way to say what I am feeling. I’m not sure that would be the right thing to say. I want every day of his life to be hell-- like he put my grandson through,” said Christine Oulette during the sentencing..

According to court documents, Brunette initially said he accidentally dropped the toddler, from chest height, but later admitted to deputies the boy would not stop crying that’s when he grabbed him by the leg and threw him 10-15 feet into a wall or TV stand.

Brunette also made a statement to the courtroom before his sentencing. He apologized to Kolton and expressed remorse for what he had done.

Funeral services will be held in Wausau. Click here to read Kolton’s obituary.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota man cited alleged OWI offense with four children in vehicle
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride
Motorcyclists ride around central Wisconsin for 2022 Man of Honor
Police lights
Shawano County traffic stops lead to 35 arrests in one day
Brandon Colligan
Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man last seen in Stevens Point

Latest News

Police lights
Stevens Point Police investigating ‘swatting’ incident
Drone image of Downtown Stevens Point, Wis.
Your Town Stevens Point: New historic walking tours begin to give people the opportunity to learn about the history of the city
Your Town Stevens Point : Walking Tours
Your Town Stevens Point : Walking Tours
Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo 2022
Rounding up day 3 of the Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo 2022