Child who survived 2013 Forest County child abuse dies at age 10

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Funeral services will be held Thursday for a 10-year-old boy who survived debilitating physical abuse as a toddler.

Kolton Ouellette was just 18 months old when his mother’s boyfriend physically abused him. Kolton was left in a permanent vegetative state. Kolton passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday.

Kolton was born on Feb. 13, 2012, in Antigo. According to his obituary, despite many hardships in his short life, he brought so much joy to all who knew him.

“He was the strongest, most amazing little boy who will be missed by the many people he touched with his strength and resilience,” his obituary read.

In July 2014, Brandon Brunette, then 29-years-old was convicted of critically abusing Kolton. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. During Brunette’s sentencing hearing in October 2014, Kolton Oulette’s family recounted what happened the previous year.

They took the stand describing the long-term effects the boy, then age 3, would have to endure. He required around-the-clock care. His grandmother told the judge that she wanted to see justice served.

“He [Brunette] needs to pay for what he did. I’m trying to think of a way to say what I am feeling. I’m not sure that would be the right thing to say. I want every day of his life to be hell-- like he put my grandson through,” said Christine Oulette during the sentencing..

According to court documents, Brunette initially said he accidentally dropped the toddler, from chest height, but later admitted to deputies the boy would not stop crying that’s when he grabbed him by the leg and threw him 10-15 feet into a wall or TV stand.

Brunette also made a statement to the courtroom before his sentencing. He apologized to Kolton and expressed remorse for what he had done.

Funeral services will be held in Wausau.

