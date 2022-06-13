19th annual Pink Ribbon Open to be held Monday at Wausau County Club

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, golfers in central Wisconsin will tee off to support breast cancer patients during the 2022 Pink Ribbon Open.

Since 2004, a group of central Wisconsin business professionals has worked together to help those who are fighting breast cancer. The event is hosted by K-tech charities. The 19th annual Central Wisconsin Pink Ribbon Open is held at the Wausau Country Club

During that time, they’ve raised more than $500,000--- all of which stays in our area. That money is awarded to local breast cancer survivors and is spent on everything from medical bills to day-to-day expenses.

