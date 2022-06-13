News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

19th annual Pink Ribbon Open to be held Monday at Wausau County Club

Pink Ribbon Open held on June 13
Pink Ribbon Open held on June 13(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, golfers in central Wisconsin will tee off to support breast cancer patients during the 2022 Pink Ribbon Open.

Since 2004, a group of central Wisconsin business professionals has worked together to help those who are fighting breast cancer. The event is hosted by K-tech charities. The 19th annual Central Wisconsin Pink Ribbon Open is held at the Wausau Country Club

During that time, they’ve raised more than $500,000--- all of which stays in our area. That money is awarded to local breast cancer survivors and is spent on everything from medical bills to day-to-day expenses.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota man cited alleged OWI offense with four children in vehicle
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride
Motorcyclists ride around central Wisconsin for 2022 Man of Honor
Police lights
Shawano County traffic stops lead to 35 arrests in one day
Brandon Colligan
Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man last seen in Stevens Point

Latest News

Multiple crews responding to fire at food manufacturing facility near Portage-Waupaca County line
Kolton Ouellette dies unexpectedly at age 10
Child who survived 2013 Forest County child abuse dies at age 10
Police lights
Stevens Point Police investigating ‘swatting’ incident
Drone image of Downtown Stevens Point, Wis.
Your Town Stevens Point: New historic walking tours begin to give people the opportunity to learn about the history of the city