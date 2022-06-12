News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Woodchucks Pummel Dock Spiders

The Woodchucks homer three times in the fourth inning in a 7-3 win
Wausau Woodchucks unveil new team logo
By Wausau Woodchucks
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Wausau, WI- The Wausau Woodchucks defeat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 7-3 in come from behind fashion to improve their record to 5-8. The Dock Spiders add a loss, falling to 8-5.

Fond du Lac jumped out to an early lead with a single to right for their first score of the game. The Chucks only allowed one run as Camden Janik (Illinois) caught a runner trying to take second. Wausau ties it up in the bottom of the first after a triple by Brock Watkins (BYU) and a sac fly by Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston).

A single and an error gives the Dock Spiders runners in the corners in the 3rd, and a sac fly gives Fond du Lac a 2-1 lead. Later, in the 4th a home run gives the Docks Spiders a 3-1 lead, but that would be all they could muster.

The Chucks got the bats going in the bottom of the 5th starting with a solo shot by Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State). Janik smashes a double to center field and scores on a Tre Hondras (John A. Logan) home run one pitch later. Amani Larry (New Orleans) drills a single to be driven in by Brent Widder (Evansville), bringing the Chucks to a 6-3 lead.

A pitcher’s dual ensued in through the 5th and 6th innings with not many hits by either team allowed. Dorraugh smashes his second home run of the night bringing the Chucks up to their final score of 7-3.

