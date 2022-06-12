Motorcyclists ride around central Wisconsin for 2022 Man of Honor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Motorcyclists rode around central Wisconsin for the 2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride on Saturday. Riders took off from Burks Bar at 11 a.m. Hundreds of motorcyclists rode about 100 miles throughout Marathon County.

The non-profit organization called Man of Honor uses the money raised from the ride to support veterans.

“It’s tear-jerking because then we have all of these veterans standing there saluting us as we come in as a group,” said Mary Mulder, organizer of the 2022 Man of Honor ride.

The 3-day Man of Honor event is still going on at the Eagle Club.

