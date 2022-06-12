News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Minnesota man cited alleged OWI offense with four children in vehicle

(WMTV)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Minnesota man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post early Sunday morning for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

This is the 31-year-old’s first OWI offense.

According to the news release form the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, around 2 a.m., Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region responded to a driving complaints where a white SUV unable to maintain its lane was reported to be headed westbound on I-94. It was also reported that the driver almost struck a guardrail as well as a vehicle.

A trooper located the vehicle near Johnson Creek and initiated a traffic stop west of Hwy 26 in Jefferson County. After observing signs of possible impairment, a standardized sobriety test was conducted. The driver was then arrested for Operating Under the Influence 1st Offense with Passengers Under 16 years of age.

A search of the vehicle recovered an alleged loaded firearm, which was taken into evidence.

The children were released into their mothers custody.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Colligan
Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man last seen in Stevens Point
Police lights
Shawano County traffic stops lead to 35 arrests in one day
2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride
Motorcyclists ride around central Wisconsin for 2022 Man of Honor
Ricky Rosplock
Man arrested after months long drug investigation in Wood County
Jesus Contreras Perez has been found guilty in the murder of Cassandra Ayon.
Man found guilty in murder of missing woman

Latest News

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
American Legion Post 358 celebrate 100th anniversary
American Legion Post 358 honors 97-year-old member and veteran
2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride
Motorcyclists ride around central Wisconsin for 2022 Man of Honor
American Legion Post 358 honors 97-year-old member and veteran
American Legion Post 358 honors 97-year-old member and veteran