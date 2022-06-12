Minnesota man cited alleged OWI offense with four children in vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Minnesota man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post early Sunday morning for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

This is the 31-year-old’s first OWI offense.

According to the news release form the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, around 2 a.m., Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region responded to a driving complaints where a white SUV unable to maintain its lane was reported to be headed westbound on I-94. It was also reported that the driver almost struck a guardrail as well as a vehicle.

A trooper located the vehicle near Johnson Creek and initiated a traffic stop west of Hwy 26 in Jefferson County. After observing signs of possible impairment, a standardized sobriety test was conducted. The driver was then arrested for Operating Under the Influence 1st Offense with Passengers Under 16 years of age.

A search of the vehicle recovered an alleged loaded firearm, which was taken into evidence.

The children were released into their mothers custody.

